Gaelic charity ready to unlock potential of former church in centre of Inverness

A charity aiming to create a Gaelic cultural centre in the former East Church in Inverness has officially taken over the historic building by being presented with the original key.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis bought the city centre landmark in November from the Church of Scotland.

The B-listed building closed in March 2023 and was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The take over deal was sealed with the outgoing congregation handing over the 200-year-old key to the charity.

Church’s Gaelic connection continuing

Donald MacVicar, representing the congregation, said: “Although there is sadness over the closure of the East Church with so many memories held over the years, we are glad to pass on the church today to Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

“For 60 years or so until lockdown, Gaelic services were held on a regular basis at the East.

“So it is pleasing to see the Gaelic interest continuing in the building.

“We wish Cultarlann well for the development of their project.”

Maggie Mulholland is the chairwoman of the Cultarlann Inbhir Nis board.

She said: “We feel privileged to be tasked with restoring and bringing this important historical building back into community use.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the local congregation who have been so supportive and helpful throughout.

“The key is over 200 years old and it’s a great symbol for embracing our rich cultural heritage, while looking to celebrate and develop that culture in the future. ”

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis was set up in 2020 with the aim of creating a modern vibrant Gaelic centre. It is the first of its kind in the Highlands.

A feasibility study commissioned by Alba Heritage Trust and conducted by the Impact Hub in 2018 showed overwhelming support for the proposal.

Cafe, shop and exhibition planned

The campaign was backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Inverness Common Good Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund and Enterprise Scotland.

Crowdfunding campaigns were also backed by around 600 people.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis plans include a culture-themed café with Gaelic-speaking staff. They also plan a shop selling Gaelic books, cards, t-shirts and other merchandise.

There will also be an exhibition promoting the language, meeting rooms for learning and cultural activities and a venue for ceilidhs, concerts and other events.

The charity will now appoint a team to develop its ideas while continuing with fundraising activities.

James Turner is head of strengthening communities at HIE’s Inner Moray Firth team.

He said: “This is another step forward for Cultarlann and we’re delighted to support them to take over the historic church.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? Why not join ourlocal Facebook group.