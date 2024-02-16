Gaelic charity ready to unlock potential of former church in centre of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaelic charity ready to unlock potential of former church in centre of Inverness

A new cultural hub will be the first of its kind in the Highlands.

By John Ross
The deal, to take over the East Church was sealed with the handing over of the building's original key
The deal, to take over the East Church was sealed with the handing over of the building's original key

A charity aiming to create a Gaelic cultural centre in the former East Church in Inverness has officially taken over the historic building by being presented with the original key.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis bought the city centre landmark in November from the Church of Scotland.

The B-listed building closed in March 2023 and was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The take over deal was sealed with the outgoing congregation handing over the 200-year-old key to the charity.

Church’s Gaelic connection continuing

Donald MacVicar, representing the congregation, said: “Although there is sadness over the closure of the East Church with so many memories held over the years, we are glad to pass on the church today to Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

“For 60 years or so until lockdown, Gaelic services were held on a regular basis at the East.

“So it is pleasing to see the Gaelic interest continuing in the building.

“We wish Cultarlann well for the development of their project.”

East Church in Inverness
The East Church is to become a Gaelic cultural centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Maggie Mulholland is the chairwoman of the Cultarlann Inbhir Nis board.

She said: “We feel privileged to be tasked with restoring and bringing this important historical building back into community use.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the local congregation who have been so supportive and helpful throughout.

“The key is over 200 years old and it’s a great symbol for embracing our rich cultural heritage, while looking to celebrate and develop that culture in the future. ”

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis was set up in 2020 with the aim of creating a modern vibrant Gaelic centre. It is the first of its kind in the Highlands.

A feasibility study commissioned by Alba Heritage Trust and conducted by the Impact Hub in 2018 showed overwhelming support for the proposal.

Cafe, shop and exhibition planned

The campaign was backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Inverness Common Good Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund and Enterprise Scotland.

Crowdfunding campaigns were also backed by around 600 people.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis plans include a culture-themed café with Gaelic-speaking staff. They also plan a shop selling Gaelic books, cards, t-shirts and other merchandise.

There will also be an exhibition promoting the language, meeting rooms for learning and cultural activities and a venue for ceilidhs, concerts and other events.

The charity will now appoint a team to develop its ideas while continuing with fundraising activities.

The new centre will be a hub for Gaelic culture

James Turner is head of strengthening communities at HIE’s Inner Moray Firth team.

He said: “This is another step forward for Cultarlann and we’re delighted to support them to take over the historic church.”

