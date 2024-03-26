Princess Anne wears ‘unity and strength’ brooch in Inverness after Kate reveals cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Anne wears ‘unity and strength’ brooch in Inverness after Kate reveals cancer treatment

HRH the Princess Royal was all smiles as she opened a new veterinary campus this morning.

By Michelle Henderson
The Princess Royal smiling wearing a red scarf.
HRH The Princess Royal was all smiles as she marked the opening of The Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC), in Inverness today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

HRH the Princess Royal was spotted wearing a sentimental brooch in Inverness just days after the Duchess of Wales revealed she had cancer.

Princess Anne touched down in the Highland capital this morning to begin a day of engagements.

Dressed in a blue tartan coat and red scarf, the 72-year-old finished her signature look with a Scout reef knot brooch, symbolising strength and unity.

The gesture comes just days after Kate announced doctors had discovered cancerous cells after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Kate, the Duchess of Wales sitting on a bench in the garden wearing a while and blue striped jumper.
The Duchess of Wales revealed last week that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in January. Image: BBC Studios/PA Wire.

Kate is the third member of the royal family to be diagnosed with the disease this year, with King Charles also currently undergoing treatment.

Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer in January, just months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Princess Anne is one of the few royals conducting public engagements on behalf of the royal family.

Princess Anne all smiles during Inverness engagement

Today, she was in Inverness to mark the official opening of the Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC).

The centre will lead the way in animal welfare, agriculture and aquaculture driving innovation and employment in the sectors.

Princess Anne touched down in Inverness this morning to celebrate the opening of the new Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC) in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Staff and students gathered at the centre today to commemorate the building’s official opening and give Princess Anne a guided tour.

Gordon Straube of the Inverness Royal British Legion Pipe Band piped and provided the perfect soundtrack for the occasion, playing a selection of tunes.

The royal was all smiles as she spoke with innovators behind the venture, learning about the benefits the centre will have on rural industries and protecting rural environments.

The blue and black facade of the city's Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC).
The ~£12.5 million RAVIC centre will lead the way in animal welfare, agriculture and aquaculture driving innovation and employment in the sectors. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The two-storey building houses several incubation units, a lecture theatre and microbiology facilities to help attract businesses and entrepreneurs.

Dozens of jobs have already been created, with the centre estimated to have around 120 workers at its core in the next few years.

The £12.5 million centre was developed by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and The Scottish Funding Council.

Princess Anne walking along a corridor with director George Gunn.
Princess Anne toured the innovation centre alongside director George Gunn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Highland Wildlife Park visit for princess during Inverness tour

The royal also visited the Saving Wildcats project, based at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park, where she learned more about the partnership project working to save one of the UK’s most endangered carnivores.

HRH The Princess Royal also toured the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

The wildlife conservation charity’s royal patron heard from the team responsible for restoring the Highland tiger to Scotland, and the work they do to breed the species for release, mitigate the threats the cats face, and monitor their progress in the wild.

Following a tour of the project hub, Her Royal Highness then unveiled a plaque to commemorate the visit.

 

 

