Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles’ Balmoral stay disrupted by prostate treatment

The monarch's operation comes just a couple of weeks into his stay at Birkhall on the Royal estate in Aberdeenshire.

By Shanay Taylor
King Charles.
King Charles to go into hospital next week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week during his month long stay at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace announced today that the monarch will undergo “corrective treatment” for an enlarged prostate.

The treatment comes just a couple of weeks into his stay at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.

The King and Queen headed to the north east at the beginning of 2024, breaking the late Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of staying at Sandringham in Norfolk throughout January.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted heading to church at Crathie Kirk on Sunday as their time in Scotland continues.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attends Crathie Kirk in August 2023.

According to Hello! magazine the pair appeared to be in good spirits, chatting as the King drove the pair to the service.

Although his condition is benign, all of the monarch’s public engagements are being postponed, including an event at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, while he recuperates from the procedure.

While it has not been confirmed which hospital he will be attending for the surgery, there is every chance he will continue his stay and recover at Birkhall – said to be his favourite residence.

King Charles to go into hospital next week

The 75-year-old has reportedly been eager to share the details of his diagnosis in a bid to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to go and get themselves checked.

The news broke just hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales will remain in hospital for up to two weeks after having abdominal surgery.

In a statement, the palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Balmoral
Balmoral Castle has become a haven for the Royal Family.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

