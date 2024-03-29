Who were AS and HP? Centuries-old mystery of the people behind the Abertarff House initials finally resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Who were AS and HP? Centuries-old mystery of the people behind the Abertarff House initials finally resolved

Historian sheds light on the couple who left their mark on a famous Inverness building.

By John Ross
Abertarff House is the oldest house in Inverness. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Abertarff House is the oldest house in Inverness. Image: National Trust for Scotland

When a newly-wed couple began their life together in Inverness they also started a mystery that would last hundreds of years.

The initials AS and HP, alongside the date 1681, carved into a marriage stone above the main fireplace in the city’s Abertarff House, have long puzzled historians and visitors.

The landmark, dating to the late 1500s, in the oldest secular building in Inverness.

Now run by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), it re-opens for members and supporters for the season today with a new piece of history to relate.

Extensive research on the initials

The conservation charity’s experts have been intrigued by the initials since the building came into the trust’s care in 1963.

Now, some 343 years after they were carved, their story has been revealed.

Historian Dr Jim Mackay’s extensive research has helped to solve the puzzle.

Dr Mackay, who chairs the Kirkmichael Trust in the Black Isle, discovered the initials were those of Helen Pape and Alexander Stewart who lived in what is now Abertarff House.

The initials are carved on a wall in Abertarff House. Image National Trust for Scotland

Helen, the daughter of a Cullicudden minister, Reverend Charles Pape, married Alexander, an Inverness sea captain and merchant.

It is thought they lived in the house from 1681 until Alexander’s death in 1720.

His son John, the subject of the antiquarian history The Letter-book of Bailie John Steuart, lived at Abertarff House until he died in 1751.

The Stewart family owned the building for three generations during a time of unrest and turmoil, notably the 1715 Jacobite Rebellion.

The property was sold in 1771 on the death of Bailie John’s daughter Margaret.

Adding colour to Abertarff House history

Gail Cleaver, NTS operations manager for Culloden, Abertarff House and Hugh Miller’s Cottage, said: “We are grateful to Dr Mackay who has helped us to solve a puzzle more than 300 years old, adding further colour to the history of this significant building and the stories we share with our visitors.

“As Scotland’s largest conservation charity, we are privileged to protect, care for and share the heritage of places like Abertarff House, which has witnessed huge moments in our country’s history: the Covenanters’ era, Jacobite risings and two world wars.

“An example of Scottish domestic architecture of the 16th and 17th centuries, it makes an important contribution to the historic streetscape of Church Street in Inverness and to what we know about the city’s heritage.”

Abertarff is the oldest residential house in Inverness and was also once owned by the Fraser of Lovat family, whose clansmen fought on the Jacobite side at the Battle of Culloden.

Gail Cleaver says the story adds to the house’s history. Image: National Trust for Scotland

In the 19th century it was acquired by the Commercial Bank of Scotland, but after being split up for housing the site fell into disrepair.

It was gifted to the NTS in 1963 and restored in 1966.

Over the past 50 years the building has served a number of purposes, including the headquarters for An Comunn Gàidhealach, a shop and the NTS regional headquarters.

Last year it had to delay opening during the tourist season due to a staffing problem.

Abertarff House is open over the Easter weekend from 10am until 4pm, and then Tuesday to Saturday 10am until 4pm.

