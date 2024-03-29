Lerwick harbour to welcome first ship of the year ahead of busiest cruise season yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Lerwick harbour to welcome first ship of the year ahead of busiest cruise season yet

There are currently 149 vessels booked in to visit the port by mid-November.

By Alex Banks
Ambition
Ambition will be the first cruise ship of the year to dock in Lerwick harbour.

Lerwick harbour will welcome its first cruise ship of the year this weekend.

Ambition, operated by British-based Ambassador Cruise Line, is on an 11-night Easter British Isles discovery voyage.

The 708ft vessel was built in 1999 and refitted last year. It has a passenger capacity of 1,200.

She is due to return a further four times to Mair’s Pier East in the summer.

Lerwick harbour is full of Ambition

Ambition will be the first of many to dock at Lerwick harbour, where bosses are expecting its busiest cruise season ever.

There are currently 149 cruise ships booked to visit between this weekend and mid-November.

They will carry an estimated 130,000 passengers and add up to 6.9 million gross tons.

The current record at the harbour, set last year, saw 129 cruise ships visit the port — carrying 123,903 passengers.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson. Image: Lerwick Port Authority

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “The cruise industry’s contribution to Shetland’s tourism sector continues to go from strength to strength.

“The number of ships arriving significantly contributes to the local economy, providing employment, keeping the attractions and venues busy, and providing important footfall for local businesses.

“We are looking forward to another great season, working alongside everyone involved to host guests from all over the world to experience our local hospitality and all that Shetland has to offer.”

A total of 11 cruise ships will make their maiden calls to the harbour.

They include MSC Virtuosa, which will become the port’s largest cruise ship to date when it calls in May.

MSC Meraviglia behind the “lodberries” on the waterfront in Lerwick. Image: John Coutts/Lerwick Port Authority

At 181,541 gross tons, it can carry up to 6,000 passengers.

The record for the largest cruise vessel to visit Lerwick so far is held by MSC Meraviglia.

Tipping the scales at around 167,600 gross tons, she called in 2018.

LPA provides a meet-and-greet service to welcome passengers when they first step ashore in Shetland.

The service also includes shuttle buses to and from Lerwick town centre and special welcomes for maiden calls.

More from Business

Abertarff House is the oldest house in Inverness. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Who were AS and HP? Centuries-old mystery of the people behind the Abertarff House…
Lerwick harbour to welcome first ship of the year ahead of busiest cruise season yet
Easter Monday ‘could see spike in home emergency callouts’
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (PA)
Wrexham football club owe Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynold nearly £9 million
Julian Dunkerton is also the fashion chain’s largest shareholder (Superdry/PA)
Superdry co-founder ends takeover talks for troubled retail brand
The FTSE 100 closed 20.64 points higher at 7,952.62 (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 hits new one-year high in Easter boost
The workers carry out immigration controls and passport checks at Heathrow (PA)
Border Force staff at Heathrow to strike over shift patterns
Drilling at Arthrath.
Investors set to pour £5.5 million into north-east metals quest
Energy bills will change on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
New energy price cap forecast to be higher than previous expectations
Techscaler worked with 517 companies last year, helping them raise £52.1 million in funding (PA)
Start-ups raised £52m in capital under Government scheme
Troubled utility firm Thames Water has said its shareholders will not be injecting the first £500 million of funding that was agreed last summer into the group (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water management, not bill payers, must carry the can, says Gove

Conversation