Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness

A major Inverness tourist attraction has had to delay opening during the tourist season due to a staffing problem.

The 16th century Abertarff House, the oldest house in the city, was due to open to the public last month.

However it will now be July 24 before the popular Church Street landmark, owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), starts welcoming visitors this year.

City centre attraction

A NTS spokeswoman said: “Staffing issues have meant we will now be opening Abertarff House on 24 July.

“The team are looking forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the house’s fantastic heritage and stories for the rest of the summer.”

The building is a big tourism draws in the city centre and around 7,000 people visited last year.

There is currently one full-time member of staff, with colleagues from the Culloden visitor centre supporting as needed, as well as volunteers.

The building houses an exhibition about the history of 17th century Inverness.

Last year it held an exhibition, Inverness Stinks, on the city’s history, from the story of its sanitation to the conditions people had to endure without drains, sewers, and clean water.

In the centre of Inverness, it is a popular tourist attraction in the summer months.

Built in 1593, the two-and-a-half storey Abertarff House was once owned by the Fraser of Lovat family.

In the 19th century is was acquired by the Commercial Bank of Scotland. But, after being split up for housing the site fell into disrepair.

It was gifted to the NTS in 1963, and the building was restored by the trust in 1966.

Over the past 50 years Abertarff House has had many purposes, including the headquarters for An Comunn Gàidhealach (The Gaelic Association), a shop and the NTS regional headquarters.

