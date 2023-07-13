Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness

The attraction was due to open to the public last month.

By John Ross
Abertarff House will open this month
Abertarff House will open this month

A major Inverness tourist attraction has had to delay opening during the tourist season due to a staffing problem.

The 16th century Abertarff House, the oldest house in the city, was due to open to the public last month.

However it will now be July 24 before the popular Church Street landmark, owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), starts welcoming visitors this year.

City centre attraction

A NTS spokeswoman said: “Staffing issues have meant we will now be opening Abertarff House on 24 July.

“The team are looking forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the house’s fantastic heritage and stories for the rest of the summer.”

The building is a big tourism draws in the city centre and around 7,000 people visited last year.

There is currently one full-time member of staff, with colleagues from the Culloden visitor centre supporting as needed, as well as volunteers.

The delayed opening is due to “staffing issues”

The building houses an exhibition about the history of 17th century Inverness.

Last year it held an exhibition, Inverness Stinks, on the city’s history, from the story of its sanitation to the conditions people had to endure without drains, sewers, and clean water.

In the centre of Inverness, it is a popular tourist attraction in the summer months.

Built in 1593, the two-and-a-half storey Abertarff House was once owned by the Fraser of Lovat family.

In the 19th century is was acquired by the Commercial Bank of Scotland. But, after being split up for housing the site fell into disrepair.

It was gifted to the NTS in 1963, and the building was restored by the trust in 1966.

Over the past 50 years Abertarff House has had many purposes, including the headquarters for An Comunn Gàidhealach (The Gaelic Association), a shop and the NTS regional headquarters.

Join our Inverness Facebook group for more news and updates.

More from Inverness

Raigmore Hospital.
Car park upgrade at Raigmore Hospital to begin - with virtual appointments rolled out…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was attacked an left with a finger hanging off after agreeing to meet for a 'square go' in the cemetery Picture shows; Tomnahurich Cemetery. Tomnahurich Cemetery. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 06/06/2023
Jail for man after cemetery 'square go' left victim's finger hanging off
Chit Chat cafe has closed suddenly. Image: Google Maps.
Chit Chat cafe and deli in Inverness closes unexpectedly
The RNLI are part of the multi-agency talks about the Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kessock Bridge reopens to traffic following police incident
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?
Fiona McKinlay, whose family bought the medal at auction, hands it over to Roddy Dyce. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mystery solved: family reunited with cup final medal after Inverness player's identity confirmed
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff
A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
Provost Glynnis Campbell-Sinclair will be doing everything she can to raise money for Inverness Highland Games.
Would you pay £75 for a private lunch with an 'opportunity' to meet the…
Adult woman mother holding hands of little child daughter
Inverness child care worker struck off for embezzling £1,600 from service user