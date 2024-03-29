Man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ near Inverness train station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ near Inverness train station

Several police vehicles and two fire engines were sent to the city-centre.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police and two fire engines were sent to scene on a busy Thursday evening. Image: INVERNESS ON FILM
Police and two fire engines were sent to scene on a busy Thursday evening. Image: INVERNESS ON FILM

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Inverness city centre.

Several police cars and two fire engines were sent to Baron Taylor Street, near Academy Street, yesterday evening shortly before 8pm.

Eyewitnesses at the local pubs in the street were shocked as they saw up to six police cars entering the narrow close.

A local shopkeeper said: “I saw the police taking a man in handcuffs.”

Man arrested following Inverness disturbance

Police have confirmed that the arrested man will face court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Thursday, 28 March, 2024, police were called to a property on Baron Taylor Street, Inverness, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

Officers added that a fire alarm was set off in the incident, explaining the presence of the fire crews.

However, there was no fire.

Both officers and fire crews left the scene at around 8:15pm.

Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

 

