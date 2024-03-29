Man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ near Inverness train station

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Inverness city centre.

Several police cars and two fire engines were sent to Baron Taylor Street, near Academy Street, yesterday evening shortly before 8pm.

Eyewitnesses at the local pubs in the street were shocked as they saw up to six police cars entering the narrow close.

A local shopkeeper said: “I saw the police taking a man in handcuffs.”

Man arrested following Inverness disturbance

Police have confirmed that the arrested man will face court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Thursday, 28 March, 2024, police were called to a property on Baron Taylor Street, Inverness, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

Officers added that a fire alarm was set off in the incident, explaining the presence of the fire crews.

However, there was no fire.

Both officers and fire crews left the scene at around 8:15pm.