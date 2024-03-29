Inverness Man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ near Inverness train station Several police vehicles and two fire engines were sent to the city-centre. By Alberto Lejarraga March 29 2024, 2:44 pm March 29 2024, 2:44 pm Share Man arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ near Inverness train station Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6417211/man-arrested-and-charged-following-inverness-disturbance/ Copy Link Police and two fire engines were sent to scene on a busy Thursday evening. Image: INVERNESS ON FILM A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Inverness city centre. Several police cars and two fire engines were sent to Baron Taylor Street, near Academy Street, yesterday evening shortly before 8pm. Eyewitnesses at the local pubs in the street were shocked as they saw up to six police cars entering the narrow close. A local shopkeeper said: “I saw the police taking a man in handcuffs.” Man arrested following Inverness disturbance Police have confirmed that the arrested man will face court. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Thursday, 28 March, 2024, police were called to a property on Baron Taylor Street, Inverness, following a report of a disturbance. “A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at court at a later date.” Officers added that a fire alarm was set off in the incident, explaining the presence of the fire crews. However, there was no fire. Both officers and fire crews left the scene at around 8:15pm. Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire