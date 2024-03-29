Alex Salmond: Trump’s team should be ‘ashamed’ as ex-Menie golf chief says he was hoodwinked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond: Trump’s team should be ‘ashamed’ as ex-Menie golf chief says he was hoodwinked

The former first minister was in charge when Donald Trump told Scotland he'd built a £1 billion resort with housing on the protected coast of Aberdeenshire.

By Andy Philip
Donald Trump made big promises for his Aberdeenshire golf resort. Image: Hemedia
Former first minister Alex Salmond says Donald Trump and his team should feel nothing but shame after a key cheerleader for the original “£1 billion” resort admitted he now feels “hoodwinked”.

Mr Salmond, who led the Scottish Government at the time, reacted after former resort director Neil Hobday described his dramatically changed view about the Aberdeenshire development.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hobday said: “I felt hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it, and that Scotland fell for it.”

‘Broken promises’

Neil Hobday was delighted when the golf plan was approved in 2008. Image: Derek Ironside.

Reacting to Mr Hobday’s comments today, Mr Salmond told the P&J: “The only shame involved should be that of Donald Trump and the others at the top of his organisation.

“The undertakings were not given in private but to a public local inquiry in Aberdeen in 2008 which recommended planning approval of the project.

“Failure to abide by solemn undertakings should indeed be a matter of shame for those who made these promises and then broke them.”

Donald Trump and Alex Salmond fell out publicly in the years after the golf plan.

Mr Hobday’s comments represent a big change of heart years after the project caused meltdown at Aberdeenshire Council, put residents through land disputes and turned into an international political mess.

It was Mr Hobday that first suggested building a golf course worthy of hosting The Open back in 2005.

Recounting his part in the drama for a P&J article in 2021, Mr Hobday was still continuing to defend the decision to develop on what were protected dunes.

“There was a lot of noise made from objectors,” he said at the time.

“That encouraged more noise and, of course Donald Trump being a fairly combative character, it became what was called ‘controversial’.”

Parts of the dunes lost their protected status after development. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When the Trump Organization announced the project in 2006, it was described as a £500 million plan. That figure quickly rose to £1 billion.

Promises of a 450-room hotel, 950 holiday apartments, 36 golf villas and 500 houses for sale are still to materialise.

Mr Hobday now thinks Trump would have said anything to get his course up and running – undermining a central argument made to planning authorities at the time.

“I don’t think even if he could raise the money to build the whole thing out, he wanted the golf course and that was it,” he told the BBC.

“I think he never really had the money or the intention of finishing it.

“I feel very hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it and Scotland fell for it. We all fell for it.

“He was never going to do it.”

‘No credibility’

Trump International Scotland said Mr Hobday has “no credibility”.

A statement responding to the claims and wider BBC interview added: “There are very few, if any, investors in the sport that have done more for Scottish golf in the past
decade than Trump.

“In spite of the many global economic challenges, where other investors walked
away – and despite spiteful opposition, the Trump Organization has remained steadfast in its commitment and delivered on its promise to build one of the greatest modern links golf courses of all time in Aberdeen and to protect the future of one of world’s greatest golf treasures.”

Read more about the tales of intrigue, threats of violence and destroyed friendships here.

