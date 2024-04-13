More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?

Permisson was granted 20 months ago to demolish the popular music venue to make way for a city centre hotel.

By John Ross
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look

Closing the Ironworks music venue last year was seen as a major loss for the centre of Inverness.

Many mourned the passing of the building when it shut down to make way for a 155-bed hotel.

It was a controversial move which has seen the much-loved spot at 122B Academy Street lie empty ever since.

More than a year after the Ironworks shut its doors, and 20 months since permission was granted for the hotel, there are no visible signs of development.

How did we get here?

Highland councillors voted in August 2022 to approve an application from Bricks Capital to demolish the Ironworks and build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

It took a deciding vote from south planning applications committee chairman Thomas MacLennan to push through the decision after a 7-7 tie.

That officially sounded the death knell for the venue which held its final gig in February 2023.

Allan Davidson, managing director of Bricks Capital, with impressions of the new hotel. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Work on the hotel must start within three years of permission being granted.

It means Bricks still has 16 months to break ground on the development.

But with no sign of that happening, there is uncertainty over whether a major project for the city will materialise.

Several calls and emails from The Press and Journal to Bricks over the last few months have gone unanswered.

A spokeswoman for Marriott said it currently has no comment on the project.

The building was owned by the Upland Property Group which said last year its sale would be complete within weeks.

‘Why is it closed if there is nothing happening?’

Councillor Ian Brown, the leader of Inverness and area on the council, said: “I’ve not heard anything at all (about the project).

“Every time you go past you think ‘why is it closed if there is nothing happening?’ You do wonder if they have pulled out.

“It’s fairly normal to have delays, but this is quite a long delay with no news at all.

“It’s frustrating, especially for people who frequented the Ironworks to see it closed and then nothing has happened.

“It’s a site that should be developed just sitting there.”

The final gig in the Ironworks last year

Councillor Isabelle MacKenzie, a member of the south planning applications committee, said the delay could be down to factors including the increased costs of building materials.

“It has crossed my mind over the last few months ‘why has it all gone quiet? What’s happening?

“Is it because they have realised things have escalated and it’s more than they can take on at this point?”

Are the Academy Street plans to blame?

She also questioned whether work planned in Academy Street, including banning through traffic to reduce congestion, has affected the hotel project.

“That’s going to be a year/two years of mayhem.

“Would anyone want to put a hotel in if they know that end of the street is going to be disrupted?”

She said it is one of a number of city centre sites awaiting development.

“Are they on hold because of the economic downturn, or is there something else?

“Are they concerned Academy Street is going to potentially put people off?”

Councillor Ian Brown says the lack of progress at the site is frustrating.

Meanwhile, Ironworks Venue continues to work on music and other projects.

Director Caroline Campbell said: “We have no direct contact with anyone regarding 122B Academy Street and Ironworks Venue is continuing as a business delivering projects as it always has done.”

The company is currently working with the Black Isle Brewery and Elephant Sessions on a new two-day music festival, Black Isle Calling, in September.

