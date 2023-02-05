End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos from final gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s an end of an era for Inverness music fans.

Last night (February 4) indie folk band Elephant Sessions was the final band to take to the Ironworks stage before the venue closed its doors for good.

Bricks Capital had been trying to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in its place since 2020 and it finally succeeded in August last year when Highland Council’s south planning committee reluctantly agreed to approve its plans.

The much-loved music venue will soon be knocked down and turned into a 155-bed hotel.

Highland band Elephant Sessions said it was an “absolute honour” to be asked to help say goodbye to the iconic Inverness venue which opened in 2006.

The band said: “We grew up with this venue, we went to our first shows in this venue and we grew as a band in this venue.

“Caroline (Campbell, venue director) and all the staff have been so supportive over the years and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with them to put on some of the most exciting and memorable shows of our career.”

Final gig at Ironworks in Inverness

Caroline previously told the P&J that they had “fantastic years” at 122B Academy Street as the area’s largest independent music venue.

She said: “From the very start, our vision was to establish a unique and distinctive destination that music fans from the Highlands and Islands could call their own.

“A place they could come together, form new friendships and see some of their favourite acts.”

Photographer Paul Campbell attended the final show to capture the event’s emotional atmosphere and Inverness music fans arriving at the venue one last time.

Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy seeing Elephant Sessions perform at the iconic venue.

The P&J recently reported that a search for a new Ironworks is continuing.

Ironworks director Caroline said: “We’ve viewed a number of locations across Inverness as we continue to keep options open for retaining a live music venue in the centre of the city.”

Caroline viewed Eastgate Shopping Centre’s former Debenhams site but sadly, she said it “was not fit for purpose for a live music venue”.

Stay tuned for more updates.