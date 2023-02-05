End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos from final gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos from final gig

By Danica Ollerova and Heather Fowlie
February 5, 2023, 9:56 am Updated: February 5, 2023, 1:09 pm
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.

It’s an end of an era for Inverness music fans.

Last night (February 4) indie folk band Elephant Sessions was the final band to take to the Ironworks stage before the venue closed its doors for good.

Bricks Capital had been trying to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in its place since 2020 and it finally succeeded in August last year when Highland Council’s south planning committee reluctantly agreed to approve its plans.

The much-loved music venue will soon be knocked down and turned into a 155-bed hotel.

Highland band Elephant Sessions said it was an “absolute honour” to be asked to help say goodbye to the iconic Inverness venue which opened in 2006.

The band said: “We grew up with this venue, we went to our first shows in this venue and we grew as a band in this venue.

“Caroline (Campbell, venue director) and all the staff have been so supportive over the years and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with them to put on some of the most exciting and memorable shows of our career.”

Ironworks last ever gig last night. Image: Paul Campbell.

Final gig at Ironworks in Inverness

Caroline previously told the P&J that they had “fantastic years” at 122B Academy Street as the area’s largest independent music venue.

She said: “From the very start, our vision was to establish a unique and distinctive destination that music fans from the Highlands and Islands could call their own.

“A place they could come together, form new friendships and see some of their favourite acts.”

Photographer Paul Campbell attended the final show to capture the event’s emotional atmosphere and Inverness music fans arriving at the venue one last time.

Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family… and enjoy seeing Elephant Sessions perform at the iconic venue.

A massive crowd gathered for Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.

The P&J recently reported that a search for a new Ironworks is continuing. 

Ironworks director Caroline said: “We’ve viewed a number of locations across Inverness as we continue to keep options open for retaining a live music venue in the centre of the city.”

Caroline viewed Eastgate Shopping Centre’s former Debenhams site but sadly, she said it “was not fit for purpose for a live music venue”.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the electric atmosphere. Image: Paul Campbell.
Elephant Sessions performing for the lively crowds in the iconic venue. Image: Paul Campbell.
Fans smiling and having a great time at the concert. Image: Paul Campbell.
Elephant Sessions performing throughout the night at the Ironworks venue. Image: Paul Campbell.
Crowds singing and dancing the night away. Image: Paul Campbell.
Lots of excitable fans enjoying the last ever gig at the epic gig tonight. Image: Paul Campbell.
Lots of happy fans enjoying their night. Image: Paul Campbell.
Recordings of the final gig at the Ironworks. Image: Paul Campbell.
Hands up high for those having an epic night. Image: Paul Campbell.
A fantastic atmosphere at last nights gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
Not an empty seat in the house for the Ironworks venue last night. Image: Paul Campbell.
Tiers of crowds embrace the final moments of Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
A full house for the Inverness venue. Image: Paul Campbell.
Elephant Sessions performing at the Ironworks venue for the last time last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
Emotions running high at the Ironworks gig last night, Image: Paul Campbell.
Lots of young fans came out to celebrate together, the last moments at the Ironworks venue. Image: Paul Campbell.
A fantastic atmosphere and an enthusiastic crowd. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thats a wrap for the Ironworks venue in Inverness.  A phenomenal gig celebrated by all. Image: Paul Campbell.

 

