Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 with two games still to play after Spain defeat Norway in Oslo

Steve Clarke's men have qualified for next summer's showpiece with Georgia and Norway left to play.

By Danny Law
Aaron Hickey and Ryan Christie could be playing in Euro 2024 next summer. Image: Shutterstock.
Aaron Hickey and Ryan Christie could be playing in Euro 2024 next summer. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland have qualified for next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Norway had to beat Spain to keep their qualification hopes alive but a 1-0 win for the Spanish in Oslo has guaranteed Steve Clarke’s team a top-two finish in Group A and a place in next summer’s showpiece.

In a tense encounter in Oslo, Spain thought they had scored in the first half when Alvaro Morata netted following a defensive mix-up only for the strike to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

But Gavi broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 49th minute with the goal awarded following a four-minute VAR check.

The result means Spain and Scotland are top of Group A on 15 points and can’t be caught by third-placed Norway who are on 10 points with only one game left to play.

The Tartan Army can start planning for Euro 2024 in Germany. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland won their first five matches in Group A before losing 2-0 in Spain on Thursday in a match which saw a Scott McTominay free kick controversially ruled out by VAR.

Clarke’s side end their Group A campaign with a trip to Georgia on November 16 before hosting Norway in their final game three days later.

Scotland have now qualified for back-to-back European Championships under former Kilmarnock boss Clarke.

Scotland take on France in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

