Highlands cruise schedule: More than 230,000 visitors expected to arrive this year

The Highlands has become a top destination for travellers on cruises with more than 230,000 visitors expected through Invergordon this year.

Operated by Port of Cromarty Firth, the cruise terminal at Invergordon will see more than 110 cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers.

Among the vessels arriving into Invergordon is the newly-christened MS Queen Anne, operated by the Cunard Line, which will be making its first journey around the UK.

While the number of ships arriving into Invergordon will be lower than in 2023, the port authority says the vessels are much bigger with many more passengers.

The port is expecting the 2024 cruise season to smash the previous annual passenger numbers with more than 230,000 descending on the Highlands from April to October.

Typically, passengers disembarking from ships get shuttled into Inverness to enjoy all that the Highland capital has to offer giving a major boost to local businesses.

Cruise companies due to dock at Invergordon include Viking, Marella, MSC and Aida, with five cruise ships making their inaugural call including the Queen Anne.

Here is a list of all the cruise ships scheduled to call at Invergordon in the next seven months.