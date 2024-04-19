Major blaze at former Clachnaharry care home in Inverness

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire at a former Clachnaharry care home in Inverness at 4.14am this morning.

Six fire appliances are still in attendance at the scene, as officers try to bring the fire in the derelict building under control.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a fire at 4.14am this morning.

“The fire is in a derelict building in Clachnaharry. Six appliances are in attendance.

“Officers remain at the scene as we work to make the building safe.”

We have asked police to provide a statement.

It is understood a road closure has been put in place on the A862 Clachnaharry Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

