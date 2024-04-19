Man charged after riot shield police called to Inverness incident

A man has been charged in connection to a disturbance in Inverness on Thursday.

The man, 37, is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court today.

The incident happened on Madras Street. Merkinch yesterday afternoon.

Police were seen to be using riot shields during the incident.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Thursday, 18 April, officers attended a property in the Madras Street area of Inverness following a report of a disturbance.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 April, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”