Inverness care worker used transphobic language and mocked disabled service users

Shannen Blackley also read inappropriate messages of a sexual nature aloud in front of residents.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverness support worker given warning for behaviour whilst working at Cheshire House.
The incidents took place at Cheshire House in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness care worker has been slapped with a warning after she used transphobic language in front of residents.

Shannen Blackley was employed at Cheshire House in Inverness in 2022 when her behaviour was called into question following several incidents.

The matter was referred to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for investigation.

A report has now been released detailing Ms Blackley’s conduct from April to October 2022 while working as a care worker at a home for adults with disabilities.

The panel found that Ms Blackley had

  • commented on the physical appearance of a service user, who has a disability, saying “why does she look like that?” and “why is she acting this way?”
  • imitated another service user while they were laughing and shouting
  • referred to a member of the public who may have been transgender as a “tranny” in front of a service user
  • read messages out loud in a communal area to other staff members
    that she had received from a member of the public, stating that the
    person wanted to “lick your pussy” and “eat you out” within earshot of service users.

The panel found that Ms Blackley’s behaviour lacked respect for the service users and was unprofessional.

The report stated: “You read inappropriate messages of a sexual nature aloud in the
presence of service users.

“This is again behaviour which could have caused emotional harm to those service users.

“Social service workers have a responsibility to communicate in an appropriate manner, particularly while service users are present.”

Warning given for reading out inappropriate messages to staff

The panel decided to impose a warning on Ms Blakely’s file for 18 months.

She has continued to work in the care sector since the events in question.

Shannen Blackley has not worked at Cheshire House since October 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Blackley told the SSSC she understood the impact of her behaviour and fully cooperated with its investigation.

A spokesman for Leonard Cheshire, who runs Cheshire House, provided comment on this matter saying she was a “former member of staff”.

He said: “We note the decision of the SSSC, which relates to a former member of staff dismissed in October 2022.

“This followed an unsuccessful six-month probationary period in which concerns were raised. Information was given to the SSSC at this time.

“We expect everyone working in our services to meet the highest standards of professionalism.

“The wellbeing, safety and happiness of people living with us will always be our priority.”

‘An abuse of trust’: Inverness support worker struck off after putting vulnerable child in a headlock while on the job

