Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar

The way Buckie Thistle won the Breedon Highland League made their triumph extra special for president Garry Farquhar.

Having finished second in last two seasons the Jags faced a fixture backlog this term following drainage issues at Victoria Park.

But Buckie won their final six matches in the space of 13 days to become champions.

Speaking following Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Keith that clinched the title, Farquhar said: “There was quite a bit of turmoil for me on the day.

“After being the bridesmaids in the last couple of seasons on the last day, I really wanted something this time.

“One goal in my opinion is never enough, but as it turned out 1-0 was enough.

“The guys have been amazing to get us into this situation.

“We’ve had to use the whole squad and rotate the players, the manager and his management team and the players have done a fantastic job to grind out results.

“There have been a lot of issues, at some points we’ve been scrambling around for alternative pitches to play some games just to keep up.

“Even then we weren’t keeping up and we ended up in a situation where we’ve had to play a lot of games in the last couple of weeks.

“I think it makes this title that bit more special because the efforts of the players playing so many games in a short space of time.

“It says a lot about the quality of the team and the quality of the management to get us to where we are.”

Highland League is ‘unique’

Farquhar was thrilled his club came out on top following a three-way title fight with Brechin City and Fraserburgh.

The man, who has been Buckie president since 2012, believes the battle to become champions showcased the brilliance of the Highland League.

Farquhar added: “I think the Highland League is something special, it’s unique.

“I read it’s the first time since the second World War where there’s been three teams playing their last game on the same day who could win a league.

“That for me sums up the Highland League, it’s such a special league and I think in the overall picture of Scottish football it doesn’t get the credit it deserves.”