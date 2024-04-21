Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar

The Jags won their 12th title after beating Keith at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar was delighted to see his team win the Breedon Highland League title.
The way Buckie Thistle won the Breedon Highland League made their triumph extra special for president Garry Farquhar.

Having finished second in last two seasons the Jags faced a fixture backlog this term following drainage issues at Victoria Park.

But Buckie won their final six matches in the space of 13 days to become champions.

Speaking following Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Keith that clinched the title, Farquhar said: “There was quite a bit of turmoil for me on the day.

“After being the bridesmaids in the last couple of seasons on the last day, I really wanted something this time.

“One goal in my opinion is never enough, but as it turned out 1-0 was enough.

“The guys have been amazing to get us into this situation.

“We’ve had to use the whole squad and rotate the players, the manager and his management team and the players have done a fantastic job to grind out results.

Garry Farquhar, left, celebrates with Buckie defender Darryl McHardy.

“There have been a lot of issues, at some points we’ve been scrambling around for alternative pitches to play some games just to keep up.

“Even then we weren’t keeping up and we ended up in a situation where we’ve had to play a lot of games in the last couple of weeks.

“I think it makes this title that bit more special because the efforts of the players playing so many games in a short space of time.

“It says a lot about the quality of the team and the quality of the management to get us to where we are.”

Highland League is ‘unique’

Farquhar was thrilled his club came out on top following a three-way title fight with Brechin City and Fraserburgh.

The man, who has been Buckie president since 2012, believes the battle to become champions showcased the brilliance of the Highland League.

Farquhar added: “I think the Highland League is something special, it’s unique.

“I read it’s the first time since the second World War where there’s been three teams playing their last game on the same day who could win a league.

“That for me sums up the Highland League, it’s such a special league and I think in the overall picture of Scottish football it doesn’t get the credit it deserves.”

