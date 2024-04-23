Major Inverness school redevelopment plans to be decided by Highland councillors – but cash woes mean it’s still a long way off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Major Inverness school redevelopment plans to be decided by Highland councillors – but cash woes mean it’s still a long way off

Charleston Academy has been in desperate need of repairs for a number of years.

By Stuart Findlay
An artist's Impression of the new Charleston Academy. Image: Highland Council
An artist's Impression of the new Charleston Academy. Image: Highland Council

A major redevelopment of an Inverness high school will be considered by Highland councillors next week.

Charleston Academy is in line for a major overhaul that will eventually result in the replacement of all of its existing buildings.

The masterplan also involves building a new nursery and the demolition and relocation of nearby Kinmylies Primary School.

The council itself is behind the new application for planning permission in principle.

Its planners have recommended that members of the south planning applications committee approve it at a meeting on Tuesday.

But even if it wins the backing of councillors, it doesn’t necessarily mean the work will be finished anytime soon.

What happens next for Charleston Academy?

The difficulty comes down to finance.

Last September, Highland Council drastically slashed its capital plan amid continuing budget woes.

That resulted in the £14.5m being set aside for the next phase of the rebuild project being scaled down to just £1.5m.

Without that extra cash, the timeline for the whole project remains up in the air.

Charleston Academy in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

The school opened in 1978.

In a report that will be considered by councillors next week, principal planner Keith Gibson said: “The buildings are now nearing the end of their useful lives and have limitations for delivering a modern curriculum.

“In addition, the campus now needs to accommodate increased nursery capacity and it is therefore necessary to put in place a masterplan to allow the phased development of the site.”

The approval of planning permission in principle wouldn’t allow the council to begin work yet in any case.

There would still need to be a full planning application submitted before then.

Charleston Academy has had its problems in recent years

Senior pupils and the parent council at Charleston teamed up in late 2021 to produce a video highlighting the school’s poor infrastructure.

In the clip they highlighted the “outdated and unusable facilities, including leaking roofs, cramped spaces, poor lighting and non-functioning equipment”.

Its publication came on the back of the school being closed because of a burst pipe.

Last June, the school closed for the summer holidays earlier than planned because of a red mite infestation.

