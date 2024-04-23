Grady McGrath looks set to depart Brechin with SPFL clubs interested

Grady McGrath is to leave Breedon Highland League side Brechin City this summer, the Press and Journal understands.

The striker, who has netted 34 goals this season, is out of contract and it is believed he has intimated to the Hedgemen he will be moving on.

Angus rivals Arbroath, who have been relegated to League One, Montrose, who are in League One, and League Two Forfar Athletic are the clubs who are thought to be interested in McGrath.

Since the 22-year-old joined City from Dundee outfit East Craigie in the summer of 2022 he has been a revelation.

Last season McGrath bagged 35 goals and was named Highland League player of the year and young player of the year as well as being the top scorer.

However, it appears his time at Glebe Park is now up and a Brechin source said: “We think that Grady will be leaving us. However, we’ve yet to be contacted by any other clubs who may have spoken to Grady.”