Inverness care home resident’s dreams come true during Ross County stadium visit

Staggie Arthur Patience thought he was there to visit the club shop - but his day turned out better than expected.

By Shanay Taylor
Arthur Patience at Ross County Stadium. Image: Highview House care home.
Arthur Patience at Ross County Stadium. Image: Highview House care home.

An Inverness care home’s biggest Ross County fan has been given the day out of dreams.

Arthur Patience – a dedicated Staggie – has been a resident of Highview House care home in Inverness for the past few months.

Staff quickly discovered his love for all things Ross County, and made it their mission to organise him a special trip to the grounds.

Arthur has long been a fan of Ross County. Image: Highview House care home.

‘I thought we were just going to the club shop’

Mr Patience woke up at 5am to get ready for his day out at Global Energy Stadium at Victoria Park, thinking he would be popping into the club shop and perhaps get a look inside.

But not only did the 83-year-old get a tour of the site, he was also invited onto the training pitch by County’s interim manager, Don Cowie.

“I thought we were just going to the club shop, but we were lucky enough to see the players training, so we stopped to watch,” a delighted Mr Patience said.

“Then the manager invited me out on to the pitch. I told them I would give playing up front a try if they needed a centre forward.

“It was a great day out.”

Mr Patience with the team. Image: Highview House care home.

‘County players couldn’t have been kinder to Arthur’

Aiden Wylie, Highview‘s lead activities coordinator (and fellow Staggie), added: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing.

“We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Highview as individuals. We want our activities to be person-centred and cater for every resident’s hobbies and interests.

“Being such a big supporter of Ross County, Arthur had been up since five in the morning just for a trip to the stadium.

“I have to say, the manager and his players couldn’t have been kinder to Arthur – inviting him on to the training ground absolutely made his day.

“It was wonderful to see how happy Arthur was – and to be honest, the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

