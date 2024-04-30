Travellers move in to new ‘modern’ site as council completes £5 million facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Travellers move in to new ‘modern’ site as council completes £5 million facelift

Interior pictures reveal new upgraded kitchens and bathrooms as residents move in.

By Michelle Henderson
Grey building with black roof in front of a forest.
21 new blocks have been installed across the Travellers site. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Clinterty Travellers’ site has undergone a £5 million facelift.

21 new amenity blocks have been installed across the site as part of a major upgrade.

Each unit contains a kitchen, bathroom and storage facilities as well as enhanced insulation, infrared heating systems and solar panels to ensure bills and emissions are at a minimum.

Two of the buildings have full wheelchair accessibility.

Building work taking place. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

On its website, Aberdeen City Council says there is a waiting list for those wanting to apply for a pitch on the site. 

They add: “Because there is a nationwide shortage of official pitches, many Gypsy/Travellers are on the roadside because there is nowhere else for them to go.”

Traveller community will benefit from “modern accommodation”

With the work now complete, the first residents have started moving in.

The £5.45 million project was commissioned by Aberdeen City Council to help “meet the needs” of the Traveller community.

A white tiled bathroom with bath and white shower curtain.
The amenities blocks feature modern bathrooms. Image: Aberdeen City council.

Early proposals outlined plans to upgrade the existing facilities, however council officials opted to demolish the foundations and start from scratch.

Pleased with plans for the venture, the Scottish Government agreed to invest £3.1million of support from the Gypsy/ Traveller Accommodation Fund.

A fully fitted kitchen with cooker and washing machine.
The new residents will benefit from the best of facilities including a fully fitted kitchen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “I am pleased that residents have moved into their new homes at the Clinterty development in Aberdeen. This site, backed by over £3million from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund, offers residents better living conditions including more space for larger families, accessible facilities and a new play park.

“Aberdeen City Council has provided a good example of modern accommodation and I look forward to continuing to work with other stakeholders to deliver more and better accommodation for our Gypsy/Traveller communities.”

Clinterty Travellers Site main entrance complete with barrier.
How the old site looked in 2022. Image: Google Maps.

Increased capacity at Aberdeen Travellers site

Each of the 21 blocks were constructed by Connect Modular, part of The Wee House Group in its Ayrshire base, before being transported north.

Once delivered, each unit was craned into position before the final 10% of building work was completed.

MTM Construction was also involved in bringing the project to life.

Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convenor, Councillor Radley added: “It is great that works have finished at Clinterty with the project jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government.

“The site redevelopment has increased caravan capacity whilst retaining the provision of 21 individual plots.

“The new amenity blocks built off site will ensure the tenants have improved facilities that meets the needs of the community.”

