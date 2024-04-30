Travellers move in to new ‘modern’ site as council completes £5 million facelift

Clinterty Travellers’ site has undergone a £5 million facelift.

21 new amenity blocks have been installed across the site as part of a major upgrade.

Each unit contains a kitchen, bathroom and storage facilities as well as enhanced insulation, infrared heating systems and solar panels to ensure bills and emissions are at a minimum.

Two of the buildings have full wheelchair accessibility.

On its website, Aberdeen City Council says there is a waiting list for those wanting to apply for a pitch on the site.

They add: “Because there is a nationwide shortage of official pitches, many Gypsy/Travellers are on the roadside because there is nowhere else for them to go.”

Traveller community will benefit from “modern accommodation”

With the work now complete, the first residents have started moving in.

The £5.45 million project was commissioned by Aberdeen City Council to help “meet the needs” of the Traveller community.

Early proposals outlined plans to upgrade the existing facilities, however council officials opted to demolish the foundations and start from scratch.

Pleased with plans for the venture, the Scottish Government agreed to invest £3.1million of support from the Gypsy/ Traveller Accommodation Fund.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “I am pleased that residents have moved into their new homes at the Clinterty development in Aberdeen. This site, backed by over £3million from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund, offers residents better living conditions including more space for larger families, accessible facilities and a new play park.

“Aberdeen City Council has provided a good example of modern accommodation and I look forward to continuing to work with other stakeholders to deliver more and better accommodation for our Gypsy/Traveller communities.”

Increased capacity at Aberdeen Travellers site

Each of the 21 blocks were constructed by Connect Modular, part of The Wee House Group in its Ayrshire base, before being transported north.

Once delivered, each unit was craned into position before the final 10% of building work was completed.

MTM Construction was also involved in bringing the project to life.

Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Convenor, Councillor Radley added: “It is great that works have finished at Clinterty with the project jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government.

“The site redevelopment has increased caravan capacity whilst retaining the provision of 21 individual plots.

“The new amenity blocks built off site will ensure the tenants have improved facilities that meets the needs of the community.”