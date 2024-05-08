New manager Garry Wood on his hopes for Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New manager Garry Wood on his hopes for Deveronvale

He has been appointed to take charge of the Banff outfit.

By Callum Law
New Deveronvale manager Garry Wood, right, with chairman Aaron Lorimer. Pictures by Jasperimage.
New Deveronvale manager Garry Wood, right, with chairman Aaron Lorimer. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Garry Wood is delighted to take his first step into management after being named as Deveronvale’s new boss.

The 36-year-old has been appointed as the Banffers’ manager on a three-year contract.

Striker Wood has played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead, Montrose, Formartine United, Brechin City, Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee during his career.

He has left Spain Park to take over at Vale, who finished 16th in the Breedon Highland League this season.

Wood said “I’m coming towards the end of my playing career and coaching and management is something I’ve been looking towards.

“Deveronvale have given me the chance and with the ambitions the board have got it’s a great opportunity for me to try to help the club push forward.

“Deveronvale is a massive club in the Highland League, if you look back when the club was successful it had great support and big crowds.

“Hopefully we can get back towards that, I know it’s been a difficult few years recently and the club has been down towards the bottom of the league.

Garry Wood has had a distinguished career in the SPFL and Highland League.

“But we’re looking to freshen things up and hopefully get Deveronvale moving in the right direction up the league.

“We’re realistic about where we are at the moment and it will be step by step and trying to make gradual improvements.

“There’s a good squad of young players with a few more experienced ones as well and if we can make some good additions hopefully we can kick on up the league.

“We’d like to try to be competitive in the cup competitions and in the longer term try to push as far up the league as we can.”

Close season targets

Wood is still finalising who will be in his management team and has a number of players he hopes to try to sign this summer.

But he also revealed he would also still be willing to pull the boots on next season.

Wood added: “I’m still available for selection, I’ll play it by ear.

“I’ll still have the option to play, I need to assess the squad, if I think we’re a better team with me playing then I’ll play.

“But if I’m not able to pull my weight on the pitch then I’ll stay on the sidelines.

“We’ve had a board meeting and I know what we’ve got to work with, so now it’s just about going after some of the targets we’ve got.

“I’ll be speaking to the current group of players to get them on board as well as looking to add to the squad to improve the competitiveness of it and help us kick on up the league.”

Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer, left, with Garry Wood.

Commenting on Wood’s appointment as manager, Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer said: “Garry impressed us throughout the interview process.

“He brings a wealth of experience at the highest levels of Scottish football to the club.

“Having spent a long period in the SPFL he’s been in the Highland League for the last nine years and has great experience at this level.

“We’re realistic about where we are at the moment, but we’re hoping Garry can make the club more competitive again within the Highland League and make strides up the table.

“There’s some good young players at the club so I’m hoping they’ll benefit from his experience.

“There is a budget which should hopefully allow Garry to bring in a few players this summer.”

Nairn’s Kelly pens extension

Meanwhile, Nairn County have secured forward Ben Kelly on a new one-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old helped the Wee County win the North of Scotland Cup in November and scored in the final against Ross County before spending the second half of the season on loan at Forres Mechanics.

Nairn boss Ross Tokely said: “Ben had a couple of options so it is pleasing for us that he has chosen to remain with the club.

“He has great levels of fitness and pace and that is something we will look to harness and use in an attacking sense next season.”

