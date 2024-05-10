Inverness teen accused of car robbery with fake gun

A man has been arrested following two robberies that were carried out in Inverness earlier this week.

The first robbery occurred on Dores Road at around 9.40pm on Thursday, May 9, where a car was stolen.

Then a second robbery occurred at the BP petrol station on Longman Road, opposite the Inverness Justice Centre, shortly after 9.50pm. A quantity of cash was stolen.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents.

Police confirmed an imitation gun had been used in both robberies.

A spokesperson said: “Both robberies involved an imitation firearm and nobody was injured. Inquiries are ongoing.”