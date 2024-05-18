‘We know you’re there’: Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Inverness

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Inverness.

Police were searching for the man following the incident, which took place on Dunabban Road, on Friday, May 17.

As part of the enquiries, officers attended a property on St Valery Avenue, in the Dalneigh area, earlier today.

Neighbours told the Press and Journal they were awakened after a police car entered their street around 2am.

A resident said: “I was woken up around 2am by a very loud noise.

“There was a police car on the street and one of the officers was shouting: ‘We know you’re hiding’ ‘We know you’re there’”

The shocked neighbour explained that police were there for at least three hours.

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Inverness

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder, which occurred around 4pm on Dunabban Road in Inverness on Friday, 17 May, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”