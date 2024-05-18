Investigation underway after ‘wilful’ fire completely destroys Oban shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation underway after ‘wilful’ fire completely destroys Oban shed

Police want to speak to three young men seen in the area at the time

By Louise Glen
Police officer in a high visibility vest with police on the back.
Police were called to reports of a fire in Oban. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A garden shed has been burnt out in the garden of a house in Oban.

The shed, and everything in it, in a garden at Creag Bhan Village, was completely destroyed – and damage has been caused to a nearby house in the West Highland town.

The incident happened around 4.30am in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 18 in the rear garden of a house in the Glengallan Road area.

Police Scotland now want to speak to three young men who were seen in the area at the time the fire was lit.

Officers said inquiries have established that “three young males” were seen running off from the location towards Glengallan Road.

Officers are checking for any relevant CCTV images which might assist them in identifying the males who ran away.

Detective Constable Colin Oman, of Oban police station, said: “People may think there is no harm in this type of crime, but it can be extremely harmful.

“Fire can take hold and spread quickly, especially in this hot, dry weather.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but the shed was destroyed, and the house suffered damage from the heat of the fire.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, if anyone has dash cam or doorbell recording equipment, please check the footage and contact us if your footage could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0884 of Saturday 18 May, 2024.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

