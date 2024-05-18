Investigation underway after ‘wilful’ fire completely destroys Oban shed

A garden shed has been burnt out in the garden of a house in Oban.

The shed, and everything in it, in a garden at Creag Bhan Village, was completely destroyed – and damage has been caused to a nearby house in the West Highland town.

The incident happened around 4.30am in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 18 in the rear garden of a house in the Glengallan Road area.

Police Scotland now want to speak to three young men who were seen in the area at the time the fire was lit.

Officers said inquiries have established that “three young males” were seen running off from the location towards Glengallan Road.

Officers are checking for any relevant CCTV images which might assist them in identifying the males who ran away.

Detective Constable Colin Oman, of Oban police station, said: “People may think there is no harm in this type of crime, but it can be extremely harmful.

“Fire can take hold and spread quickly, especially in this hot, dry weather.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but the shed was destroyed, and the house suffered damage from the heat of the fire.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, if anyone has dash cam or doorbell recording equipment, please check the footage and contact us if your footage could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0884 of Saturday 18 May, 2024.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.