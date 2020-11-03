Police launch probe after Western Isles MP is involved in crash with teenage motorcyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched into a road crash involving Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

The SNP MP was involved in a crash with a teenager motorcyclist outside Castlebay Community School in the Isle of Barra.

The incident took place on Friday evening, with the 17-year-old biker taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Mr MacNeil was spoken to by police on Friday evening following the crash but no charges have been brought against him.

He was driving a Ford Focus when it collided with the teenage motorcyclist at about 7.08pm.

The Scottish Sun reported that relatives of the biker fear he faces a long battle to recover because of the severity of the injuries.

MacNeil told them: “It’s a serious incident. I’m very concerned about it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report shortly after 7.05pm on Friday, 30 October of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A888 near Castlebay School on Barra.

“The 17-year-old male rider of the motorcycle suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital. Nobody else was injured.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”