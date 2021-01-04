Tuesday, January 5th 2021 Show Links
Police charge two 14-year-olds and 12-year-old over Lewis school damage

by Craig Munro
January 4, 2021, 9:27 pm
A 12-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls have been charged in connection with an alleged vandalism attack at a primary school on Lewis.

A police appeal over damage to Stornoway Primary School on the island led to the charges.

A report is to be sent to the Children’s Reporter.

Sergeant Ross Masson, of Stornoway Police Station, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information after our appeal.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”

