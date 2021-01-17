Incident management team meets to discuss ‘escalating’ Barra Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Incident Management Team meeting was held to discuss the escalating situation with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak on Barra.

NHS Western Isles confirmed there are currently 27 positive cases linked to the incident with more than 110 close contacts isolating.

The population of the island is nearly at 1,000, meaning about 10% of Barra is currently self-isolating.

This represents a significant proportion of Barra and the health board is emphasising the importance of compliance with restrictions and safety measures to ensure that the virus does not spread further throughout the community.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson described the situation as “serious” in yesterday’s Covid update.

A spokeswoman added: “NHS Western Isles wishes to stress the vital importance that individuals with symptoms, regardless of how mild, self isolate immediately and arrange a test.

“Please do not assume that any symptoms are that of a cold or other winter virus – it is absolutely imperative that anyone with symptoms self isolates and books a test to prevent any potential further spread of the virus.

“Be vigilant for all symptoms, in particular loss or change of taste or sense of smell (which has been a common factor in this outbreak).

“Please also be vigilant for any new respiratory symptoms or any new illness and arrange a test if concerned.”

Barra residents are also urged to consider the potential risks of using items of high levels of contact, such as cash machines, and to use cards where possible.

Regular trips to the supermarket should be avoided kept to a minimum and as necessary.

People should shop alone, wear a mask at all times and hand sanitise before and after shopping.

To access testing, residents contact 01851 601151 or e-mail wi.covid19queries@nhs.scot where they will be asked to leave a message on the answering machine with their details if you do not get a response and your call will be returned.

Alternatively, contact NHS24 on 111.