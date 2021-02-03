Portree lifeboat comes to aid of stricken yacht

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portree lifeboat launched this morning after reports were received of a yacht drifting unmanned after breaking from its mooring.

The RNLI crew self launched after members of the crew spotted the yacht around 11.30am in Portree bay.

11.30am this mornings launch to an unmanned yacht which had broken its mooring. Towed to a spare mooring and made safe. pic.twitter.com/MOwdwWNI8G — RNLI Portree (@portreelifeboat) February 3, 2021

The stricken yacht was taken under tow to an unoccupied mooring where the crew’s boarding boat was utilised to safely secure the vessel.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the crew informed the owner of the vessel about the incident and had tied up around 12.48pm.