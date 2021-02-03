Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
Portree lifeboat comes to aid of stricken yacht

by Chris MacLennan
February 3, 2021, 4:28 pm Updated: February 3, 2021, 4:30 pm
© Portree Lifeboat / @portreelifeboatPortree lifeboat launched to the aid of the stricken yacht
Portree lifeboat launched this morning after reports were received of a yacht drifting unmanned after breaking from its mooring.

The RNLI crew self launched after members of the crew spotted the yacht around 11.30am in Portree bay.

The stricken yacht was taken under tow to an unoccupied mooring where the crew’s boarding boat was utilised to safely secure the vessel.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the crew informed the owner of the vessel about the incident and had tied up around 12.48pm.

