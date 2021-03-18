Fisherman airlifted from vessel off Barra Head to Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 53-year-old Danish crewman was airlifted from a fishing vessel off the Outer Hebrides after suffering serious head and internal injuries.

The man was aboard the Danish-registered trawler Beinur, operating south of Barra Head, when he fell.

The incident was reported to Stornoway Coastguard Operations Centre at 10.45am, with the Stornoway based search and rescue helicopter tasked.

The vessel was located 20 nautical miles to the south of Barra Head.

Medical advice was sought from specialists in Aberdeen before the man was taken by helicopter to Glasgow Airport for travel onwards to hospital.

It is believed he has been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

His condition is not known.