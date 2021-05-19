Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Orkney energy centre on climate-focused tour of Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to visit a renewable energy centre in Orkney next week as part of a tour around Scotland that will focus on climate change and celebrating key workers.

The visit to the European Marine Energy Centre, which will mark the royal couple’s first official joint trip to the islands, comes ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this November.

With the environment as a focal point, the Duke and Duchess will also take an Extreme E electric vehicle for a spin around Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife and hear how the Fields in Trust conservation charity protects green spaces for people across the UK.

Fields in Trust was supported for 64 years by Prince William’s late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, and he himself was passed on the role of president in 2013.

Thanking those on frontline

The Duke of Cambridge will arrive north of the border on Friday, and will carry out ceremonial duties in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland before his wife joins him on Monday.

Together, they will thank those who have gone “above and beyond” in the past year to support their communities.

Emergency responders will be invited to join the Duke to watch the Scottish Cup final from a rooftop bar, and the couple will host Scottish NHS staff for a film night watching the new Disney film Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Duke and Duchess will also take a trip down memory lane on a visit to St Andrews University, where they first met, and meet current students to learn how they have coped with a tough year.

‘Very much looking forward to visit’

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

“Both he and the Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”