‘Spectacular Shetland’: New TV advert shows off stunning sights the isles have to offer

A new television advert has said “There’s never been a better time” to visit Shetland as it showcases the isles’ spectacular scenery.

Released by Promote Shetland, the short clip has said Shetland is the ideal destination for those wanting and overseas staycation.

Opening with footage of the iconic tombolo at St Ninian’s Isle, it also includes shots of the impressive Eshaness cliffs and a couple enjoying kayaking around the shoreline.

Having been voiced over by Shetland journalist Daniel Lawson, he asks the question “why not travel overseas without leaving your own country?”

The advert which has been made in partnership with Loganair, comes after the airline has increased the number of flights into and out of Sumburgh Airport.

It is also thought that a strong summer tourism season could provide a significant boost for businesses across Shetland.

Shetlanders Neil and Natasha Clubb took part in the filming – spending the day as tourists enjoying the scenery and famed isles’ hospitality.

Mr Clubb said: “The filming was really good fun.

“We’ve not told many people about it so I can’t wait until my friends in Glasgow see it on the TV and realise that it’s us.

“We had a whole night in Fjara filming and then down in St Ninian’s Isle and up in Eshaness. It was fascinating seeing how the filming is done.

“I hope the advert encourages people to come up to Shetland and enjoy all that it has to offer.

“There’s lots of opportunites to get outdoors, from cycling and paddle boarding to birdwatching and fishing. It really is an adventure playground.”

Those planning a trip to Shetland have been encouraged to exercise caution when travelling.

It has also been asked that all visitors take two lateral flow tests before making their journey, in line with Scottish government guidance on travel to the Scottish islands.