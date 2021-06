A fire has broken out in a vehicle onboard a ferry that operates between Oban and Castlebay.

The coastguard extinguished the fire on the MV Isle of Lewis.

A spokeswoman for Stornoway Coastguard said: “We got the lifeboat out and they transferred some Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel to the vessel and they dealt with the vehicle.”

Operator CalMac said the fire service agreed there was no danger to the ship, and the ferry was enroute to Castlebay as planned.