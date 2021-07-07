Multi-agency search under way for missing man on Isle of Lewis

A man has been reported missing from South Bragar on the Isle of Lewis.

Gordon MacKay was last seen at a home in that area in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6.

The 61-year-old is believed to have been wearing black boots, blue jeans and a navy blue hoody.

Teams from mountain rescue, coastguard and police are taking part in a search for Mr MacKay.

Police are asking people not to get involved in the coordinated search.

They are appealing for information surrounding Mr MacKay’s whereabouts, and asking the local community to check sheds and outbuildings.

Constable Gary Muir from Stornoway police said: “We’re appealing to people in the local area to contact us if they see Gordon or have any information about where he might be.

“Our search is ongoing and involves the coastguard and mountain rescue team as we do everything we can to find Gordon. The police and multi-agency search is coordinated and structured so I would ask people not to get involved in that, however I would ask people to check their sheds and outbuildings.”

Police confirmed Mr MacKay was traced “safe and well” on July 7.