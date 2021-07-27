Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kayaker stranded on island overnight rescued by nearby vessel

By Lauren Taylor
July 27, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 1:53 pm

Coastguard teams put out an alert to nearby vessels after a kayaker became stranded on an island overnight after getting lost in a fog.

A man who was kayaking in the Summer Isles became lost in the fog on Monday (July 26) evening and managed to make his way to an island where he decided to stay overnight.

He also made his family aware of where he would be staying overnight.

However, while he waited for the fog to clear his kayak managed to make its way back into the waters and he awoke stranded on the island.

Coastguard teams in Stornoway received the call around 11.30am on Tuesday.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “He had been in touch with his family to say he was safe on this island and that he was going to stay there overnight, so there was no concern for his safety. But, his kayak managed to make its way back into the sea leaving him stranded.

“We had tasked the lifeboat but there was actually an excellent response from vessels in the area and one made it there so the lifeboat didn’t have to go out.

“The coastguard team assisted on shore, and one of the vessels found the kayak and took it for him so he will shortly be reunited with it.”

