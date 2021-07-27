Kayaker stranded on island overnight rescued by nearby vessel

Coastguard teams put out an alert to nearby vessels after a kayaker became stranded on an island overnight after getting lost in a fog.

A man who was kayaking in the Summer Isles became lost in the fog on Monday (July 26) evening and managed to make his way to an island where he decided to stay overnight.

He also made his family aware of where he would be staying overnight.

However, while he waited for the fog to clear his kayak managed to make its way back into the waters and he awoke stranded on the island.

Coastguard teams in Stornoway received the call around 11.30am on Tuesday.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “He had been in touch with his family to say he was safe on this island and that he was going to stay there overnight, so there was no concern for his safety. But, his kayak managed to make its way back into the sea leaving him stranded.

“We had tasked the lifeboat but there was actually an excellent response from vessels in the area and one made it there so the lifeboat didn’t have to go out.

“The coastguard team assisted on shore, and one of the vessels found the kayak and took it for him so he will shortly be reunited with it.”