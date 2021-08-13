Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NHS Western Isles to hold first Covid vaccine drop-in clinics

By Ellie Milne
August 13, 2021, 12:14 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 12:29 pm
The drop-in clinics will be held at Western Isles Hospital
NHS Western Isles has announced it will hold its first drop-in Covid vaccine clinics this weekend.

Two drop-in session will be available at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway for anyone who is eligible for the vaccination.

They will be held on Saturday, August 14, between 1.30pm and 3pm and on Sunday, August 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Those eligible include anyone aged 16 or 17 as well as 12 to 15-year-olds who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed.

Young people aged 12 to 15 are also eligible for the vaccine if they are considered “at risk”.

This includes those affected by severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, or a diagnosis of a learning difficulty.

Anyone who had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before June 20 can also attend a drop-in clinic to receive their second dose.

NHS Western Isles has issued a reminder to people that Covid can cause serious illness or long-term health problems at any age – and are therefore encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.

For those who are unable to attend the drop-in clinics, appointments are also still available to book.

