NHS Western Isles to hold first Covid vaccine drop-in clinics

NHS Western Isles has announced it will hold its first drop-in Covid vaccine clinics this weekend.

Two drop-in session will be available at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway for anyone who is eligible for the vaccination.

They will be held on Saturday, August 14, between 1.30pm and 3pm and on Sunday, August 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Those eligible include anyone aged 16 or 17 as well as 12 to 15-year-olds who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed.

Young people aged 12 to 15 are also eligible for the vaccine if they are considered “at risk”.

This includes those affected by severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, or a diagnosis of a learning difficulty.

Anyone who had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before June 20 can also attend a drop-in clinic to receive their second dose.

NHS Western Isles has issued a reminder to people that Covid can cause serious illness or long-term health problems at any age – and are therefore encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.

For those who are unable to attend the drop-in clinics, appointments are also still available to book.