Picture shows ‘complex’ rescue of man stuck under all-terrain vehicle on Skye

A picture showing the precarious nature of a multi-service rescue operation in an area with “difficult access” has highlighted the importance of emergency services working together.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving an Argocat all-terrain vehicle on Skye just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Portree coastguard rescue teams and Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI were scrambled to the scene.

Inverness Coastguard had sent its helicopter to assist and fire crews were also in attendance.

In a statement posted alongside the picture, HM Coastguard – Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber said that the “difficult access” to the site near Kyleakin made the collaborative effort of all of the services even more vital.

The casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The said: “Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan Coastguard Rescue Teams, Kyle Lifeboat RNLI, Coastguard Helicopter R151 and Duty Officer S18C tasked to evacuate a male casualty trapped beneath an Argocat Vehicle, in a location with difficult access near Kyleakin.”

“This incident illustrates the importance of all services being able to work together to bring skillsets and equipment to maximum effect as laid down in the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Protocol (JESIP).

“Thanks to the duty watch at MRCC Stornoway for their support throughout.

“We all wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”