Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Picture shows ‘complex’ rescue of man stuck under all-terrain vehicle on Skye

By Joe Cawthorn
August 26, 2021, 6:18 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 6:18 pm
HM Coastguard - Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber in Kyleakin Isle Of Skye
HM Coastguard - Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber in Kyleakin Isle Of Skye

A picture showing the precarious nature of a multi-service rescue operation in an area with “difficult access” has highlighted the importance of emergency services working together.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving an Argocat all-terrain vehicle on Skye just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Portree coastguard rescue teams and Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI were scrambled to the scene.

Inverness Coastguard had sent its helicopter to assist and fire crews were also in attendance.

In a statement posted alongside the picture, HM Coastguard – Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber said that the “difficult access” to the site near Kyleakin made the collaborative effort of all of the services even more vital.

The casualty was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The said: “Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan Coastguard Rescue Teams, Kyle Lifeboat RNLI, Coastguard Helicopter R151 and Duty Officer S18C tasked to evacuate a male casualty trapped beneath an Argocat Vehicle, in a location with difficult access near Kyleakin.”

“This incident illustrates the importance of all services being able to work together to bring skillsets and equipment to maximum effect as laid down in the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Protocol (JESIP).

“Thanks to the duty watch at MRCC Stornoway for their support throughout.

“We all wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal