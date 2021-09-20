Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Smoke seen billowing from decommissioned Ninian Northern platform

By Hans J Marter
September 20, 2021, 7:28 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 7:38 pm
Smoke seen billowing from decommissioned Ninian Northern platform
Smoke seen billowing from decommissioned Ninian Northern platform

Inquiries are ongoing after smoke was seen billowing from the decommissioned Ninian Northern platform over the weekend.

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed that it is making inquiries after being made aware of an “incident” at the Ninian Northern platform which currently is decommissioned at Dales Voe, part of Lerwick harbour.

Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the remains of the oil installation on Saturday afternoon, creating a considerable amount of local interest and concern.

One fire appliance from Lerwick attended but was told by Veolia, the company that is carrying out the decommissioning, that they were not needed.

Lerwick Port Authority, OnePeterson and Veolia were all contacted over the weekend and again on Monday morning with requests for comment and explanation.

In a statement issued late on Monday a Veolia spokesperson said: “We can confirm we had a small contained fire at our Lerwick decommissioning facility on the morning of Saturday 18 September.

“The fire brigade attended the site, but took no action as the site team were already competently dealing with the fire in line with our operational guidelines.

“No staff were injured and site activities continued throughout the day.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the HSE said: “HSE is aware of the incident and making inquiries.”

Legs blown off

The arrival of the Ninian Northern at Dales Voe, Shetland. Lerwick. Supplied by Lerwick Port Authority

The legs of the Ninian Northern platform were blown off using explosives as part of a decommissioning project at the yard in Lerwick back in June.

Ninian Northern arrived at the Dales Voe yard in August 2020 for dismantling by the Veolia-Peterson, which planned to recycle 97% of the materials.

The structure used to serve Canadian operator CNR International’s Ninian field, 100 miles north-east of Shetland.

It was first installed in 1978 and started producing in 1980, reaching its peak of 90,000 barrels per day a year later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]