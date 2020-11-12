‘Learning curve’ for young Moray rock band releasing music with no live gigs on the horizon due to pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray rock band that saw live gigs axed due to the pandemic have focused efforts on using social media to reach larger numbers with their music.

Bad Actress were left “hugely disappointed” as their gigs were cancelled as result of the coronavirus crisis.

Band member Struan McFarlane said that recording and releasing music during lockdown was a “learning curve”.

However the band has managed to release three new singles during this crisis.

Brothers Lewis McFarlane and Ross McFarlane along with Thomas Bell and Gareth Mair make up the rest of the band established in 2017.

Struan McFarlane said:“Three of us are brothers and living in the same house, so that made it easier.

““When covid rules were relaxed, the other two band members were able to come separately and record their parts.

“It took a bit longer than the earlier releases, which we recorded in Captain Tom’s studio in Aberdeen before lockdown, but we got it done.

There remains no clear idea on when gigs will be able to return as the UK continues to deal with covid.

He added: “It has been quite hard as most bands will say the same thing that live gigs is why they do music and we have seen gigs cancelled.

“It’s been a really tough year for musicians, bookers, promoters, sound engineers, venue managers; basically everyone who works in the live music industry.

“Using social media has become really important to reach and engage with our fans.”

The band’s latest single Outta My Head is available on all the major music streaming platforms.