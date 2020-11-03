Wettest October recorded in Moray for more than 150 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray has recorded its wettest October since records began more than 150 years ago.

The Met Office has reported that the area had more than 200% of its average 7.9 inches of rainfall for the month – the most since logs were started in 1862.

Kinloss saw one of the largest increases across the country with 6.5 inches being 232% of its average rainfall for the month.

Two decaying hurricanes crossing the Atlantic brought the heavy rain with them.

Large increases in rainfall were recorded across the North Sea and Moray Firth coasts with the month being the fifth wettest October ever seen in the UK.

Floods forced residents to be evacuated in Ellon last month as heavy rain hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Met Office scientist Tim Legg said: “Rainfall totals were near average in many western areas of the UK but well above average in some eastern areas including eastern Scotland.”