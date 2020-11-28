New walkthrough Covid-19 testing centre to be installed in Moray town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new walkthrough Covid-19 test centre will be installed in a Moray town.

NHS Grampian confirmed to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead that the facility will be opened at the Lossie Green car park in Elgin.

It should be operational by next Friday.

Mr Lochhead welcomed this news.

He said: “I’m delighted that Moray is set to have its own walkthrough Covid test centre.

“This is something I’ve been in correspondence with NHS Grampian over in recent weeks, so I’m pleased there’s now a plan in place.

“I’m grateful to the health board, the council and other authorities for their hard work in making this happen.

“Testing is a big part of keeping the spread of Covid under control and although we’ve had a low number of cases locally, there’s no room for complacency.

“A dedicated walkthrough test centre for Moray will undoubtedly help keep our communities safe, and will, of course, mean fewer people having to travel out of the area for tests, especially as testing is expanded.”

The walkthrough test centre will be the first one in the region and joins ones already established in Inverness and Aberdeen.