Man, 54, charged in connection with ‘deplorable’ theft from Moray food bank

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Moray food bank.

Moray Food Plus in Elgin was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

More than £100 of cash along with a quantity of food was stolen, in an incident called “deplorable” by police.

Officers have now confirmed a 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police thanked the public for sharing and commenting on the appeal.