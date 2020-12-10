Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Man, 54, charged in connection with ‘deplorable’ theft from Moray food bank

by David Walker
December 10, 2020, 9:04 am Updated: December 10, 2020, 9:08 am
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Moray food bank.

Moray Food Plus in Elgin was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

More than £100 of cash along with a quantity of food was stolen, in an incident called “deplorable” by police.

Officers have now confirmed a 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police thanked the public for sharing and commenting on the appeal.