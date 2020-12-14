Repeat drink driver from Elgin has ban reduced on appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A repeat drink driver from Elgin has had his ban reduced by three months on appeal.

Walter Grant, of Duffus Heights, pled guilty to being nearly five times the limit on June 4, with an alcohol level of 108mcg in 100ml of breath.

He was caught again 12 days later while more than three times the limit, with 75mcg in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 22mcg.

The 69-year-old was given a 42-month ban at Elgin Sheriff Court in September after admitting the two offences.

However, the Sheriff Appeal Court has now reduced that to 39 months after determining Grant was entitled to a 25% discount for his guilty plea instead of 15%.

A written judgement explained: “A further reason given by the sheriff was that the ‘usual discount’ of 25% was not appropriate in all the circumstances, but also due to the fact that it would result in the disqualification being below the statutory minimum’. We do not agree.”

Grant’s fine for the offences has remained £2,500.