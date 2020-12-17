Moray Growth Deal: Councillors agree funding for Elgin cultural quarter

Councillors have agreed to fund £3.9 million towards the creation of an Elgin cultural quarter as part of the Moray Growth Deal.
It is hoped that the project to create a cultural space at the heart of Elgin will support economic growth and cultural expansion across the region as part of the £100m package backed by the Scottish and UK Governments.
Last week, Moray Council released Elgin cultural quarter designs showing how the plans could look.
This includes the revamp of Elgin Town Hall to house a multi purpose theatre and refurbishing of the derelict Grant Lodge into a heritage attraction.
Funded separately through £9m private investment, a 60-100 bedroomed premium hotel will be planned to plug a long acknowledged market gap in the region’s tourism industry.
Now they aim to start work in 2024 or earlier if possible.
Moray Council leader, Graham Leadbitter said: “The Cultural Quarter proposals aims to rejuvenate key buildings and venues that are an integral part of Moray’s cultural sector, alongside plans for a hotel and a much improved use of a very prominent public space.”
Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson added the announcement will help “realise” their vision.
While UK Government Minister Iain Stewart said: “The £100m Moray Growth Deal will be essential to the region’s economic recovery from coronavirus and I am sure we will see further progress in the coming months.”
