Vandals target cars and home in Buckie in overnight graffiti spree

by Craig Munro
December 30, 2020, 10:04 am Updated: December 30, 2020, 11:09 am
Several cars and a house in Buckie have been targeted by vandals armed with spray paint.

The culprits struck overnight on Milton Drive, Douglas Crescent and Raffan Road overnight on December 27 into December 28.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV to check for anything suspicious.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.