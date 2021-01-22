Warning after fake Elgin City footbool account surfaces on Facebook

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fake Elgin City football account has surfaced on Facebook.

Called Elgin Cityfootboolclub, it has been adding fans of the team on the social media site.

The account has also been sending out spam messages to users, with many seeing through the bad spelling.

However, the club has still had to send out a warning to make sure none of their fans are taken in by the scam account.

In an online statement, they said: “It appears someone is pretending to be Elgin City & sending out spam messages and friend requests.

“If you see this could you please report it so it can be taken down.”

The fake profile has the same header and profile picture as the real club but says they went to SMA Negeri 1 Sampang- Madura school or university.

Fans of the team also commented on the post.

One said: “We’ve had them, would help if they could spell fitba club properly.”

Another added: “I decided to wind them up before reporting them.”

Two north-east food businesses have already reported fake profiles pretending to be them on Facebook.

The Vegan Bay Baker in Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, and Aberdeen cocktail bar Orchid have both had fake profiles emulating their businesses created online after launching competitions on their legitimate pages.

Both firms hosted competitions to win products on Facebook and days later were alerted to fake accounts attempting to contact their customers to announce they were winners.