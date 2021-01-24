New 4G phone mast in Glenlivet to be switched on this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new 4G phone mast in Glenlivet is expected to become operational this week.

EE initially estimated the equipment would be turned on in mid-February once suppliers connected it to internet cables.

However, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead urged the telecoms firm to speed up the process to help school pupils and residents work from home.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter has been told the mast will now be active by the end of the week.

He said: “I am grateful that they have recognised the current circumstances and pushed to get everything connected up as quickly as possible, delivering important high speed internet to the area via mobile technology.”

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Louise Nicol said: “As we went into the recent lockdown the need for good connectivity has been all the more acute to support things like online learning or accessing key services from home.

“I am really pleased that BT Group has risen to that challenge and are getting the mast operational sooner than planned.”