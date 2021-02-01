Virtual Burns Supper raises £2,200 for Moray Emergency Relief Fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A virtual Burns Supper in Forres has raised £2,215 for a fund that helps some of the region’s most vulnerable deal with the pandemic’s financial storm.

Burns Fae Forres, in aid of the Moray Emergency Relief Fund which was set up last April by the Lieutenancies of Moray and Banffshire, attracted an audience of more than 250 people from across the globe.

The evening featured performances from local fiddle players Sarah Perricone and Ewen Brindle, singer Heather Hatch and Dunvegan Troupe’s Highland dancers based in Vancouver, Canada.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Organiser Claire Doughty said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the amount that has been raised.

“Alex Wright, Sara Brockbank and I pulled this together in just under three weeks and we have been absolutely overwhelmed with the support not just from people willing to perform or present, but from the audience who joined us as well.

“We had an audience from across the world, including people from America, Australia and Brazil.”

The region’s Lord Lieutenant, Major General Seymour Monro hailed attendees for helping the last resort fund reach more than £250,000 worth of donations.

Major General Monro added: “What a fantastic evening made even more poignant by the fact that Burns Fae Forres has helped to push the Moray Emergency Relief Fund over £250,000.

“We are getting requests for help every day, so these extra funds are virtual.

“It was my first ever online Burns Supper, but it had all the traditional aspects and some wonderful extras too which made a really fun night full of Scottish entertainment.”