Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland dancers from Canada have pledged to support a Burns Supper in Forres to help some of the region’s most vulnerable affected by coronavirus.

The Dunvegan troupe, which is based in Vancouver, fell in love with Forres after performing at the town’s highland games in 2019.

So, when organisers of a fundraising Burns Supper appealed for people to provide entertainment for next week’s virtual event – the group immediately offered to help.

The Burns Fae Forres event is raising money for the Moray Emergency Relief Fund.

Organiser Claire Doughty said: “I was contacted by a Scottish dance troupe from Canada. They actually visited the Forres Highland Games in 2019 and the owner of the dance school got in touch to say that her dancers would love to support the town once again, so we have a very international event.

“Our first donations for the fund also came in from America, so it seems the world is watching Forres.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the support from performers, many of whom are professionals and have also been hit hard by the effects of the virus.

“However, we were delighted to be contacted by Forres company AES Solar who have offered to make a contribution to the individual performers.”

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Local fiddle players Sarah Perricone and Ewen Brindle and singer Heather Hatch will also be performing during the event this evening.

Attendees will be asked to make a voluntary donation to the fund while encouraged to make their own haggis, neeps and tatties to enjoy while being entertained.

The Moray Emergency Relief Fund was established in the early days of the pandemic to support those not able to get help from other funding pots.

Organiser Sara Brockbank said: “The great thing about the event is that people can just sit back and enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes.

“They don’t even need to turn on their cameras if they don’t want to, they can just watch the proceedings and enjoy everything that a traditional Burns Supper would offer.”

The event can be found on Facebook by searching for Burns Fae Forres.