Crash between forklift and bus closes Moray road

A Moray road was shut this morning following a crash between a bus and a forklift vehicle.

Emergency services attended the incident on the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss.

The route was closed for about two and a half hours while vehicles were recovered.

Police were called out to the scene at about 9.20am, with the road being shut since then.

The public was urged to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic crash involving two vehicles on the B9011 between Findhorn and… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, February 1, 2021

There are not thought to be any serious injuries, with the road shut to allow for the vehicles to be recovered.

The crash involves a Stagecoach bus.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the B9011 between Findhorn and Kinloss at around 9.20am on Monday, 1 February, 2021 following a crash involving a bus and a forklift vehicle.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently blocked in both directions.”

A Stagecoach spokeswoman revealed that they were investigating the incident.

She said: “I can confirm the bus involved this morning was operating on our service 31.

“We are conducting our own investigation as well as assisting the police with investigation at this early stage.”