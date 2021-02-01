‘Beneath contempt’: Moray town’s fury as community larder is ransacked – with produce dumped on street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray town has been left in shock after a larder set up to help the community’s most vulnerable was broken into – and the food inside left dumped along the street.

The Dufftown and District Community Association created the larder at the beginning of December last year, as it became clear the Covid pandemic had exacerbated the issue of hidden need in the town.

Residents are free to take whatever they or a neighbour might need, from a supply of produce collected from supermarkets at the end of the day or bought using funding.

Community association trustee June Donald has the job of stocking the larder’s shelves with products left unsold by the local Co-op at closing time.

She said: “I arrived there this morning to find the door caved in. The glass door smashed.

“I was shocked, very, very shocked.”

The larder is stored in the porch of the Dufftown Royal British Legion, which is now left with the task of replacing the badly damaged door.

But most shocking to Ms Donald was the discovery of the larder’s contents concealed in an alleyway further along the street.

She said: “The two young policemen who came were very helpful, and one was wandering down the street to see if he could talk to anybody, and he came upon the things that had been taken.

“It was nothing of any value. It was the fact it had been donated by citizens in the town to help their fellow citizens, and somebody saw fit to take them away and thought so little of them they could just dump them in the street, that’s quite hurtful.”

She added: “The town is angry, and upset by this.

“Everybody’s reached out a hand to help everybody who’s in difficulty, and to have this – it’s almost like having your face slapped.

“It’s really a nasty, nasty thing to do. Of course it’s upsetting for our friends in the Legion, who so very kindly have let us use their porch as well.”

Police officers have attended the scene and collected evidence, but Ms Donald has led calls for Dufftown residents to help with the investigation if they can.

She said: “If any local citizens know of anything, or have any suspicions, I would ask anybody to contact the police, because this person really is beneath contempt.”

Police have said a man was seen walking away from the premises along Balvenie street and have now appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Craig Magowan, of Moray Community Policing, said: “Although this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist with our investigation.

“If you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please get in contact with police.

“It is believed that the person responsible may live locally in the Dufftown area due to the person leaving by foot.

“Various items stolen were generous donations from the local community to assist the most vulnerable during the on-going global pandemic and I would ask if you have any information to speak to officers.”

Anybody who believes they may have useful information on the incident can call the police on 101, citing reference number PS-20210201-0595.